FGH lone hospital in Mississippi to see its police department re-accredited

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital’s Department of Public Safety is not only looking out for patients.

The department watches over a large public population on a daily basis.

“The need for the Police Force here at Forrest General is to help the employees, help the general public who comes in,” said Lt. Jeromy Robb, FGH Standards and Training officer. “We have a very large population we deal with on a daily basis, both visitors and staff, and all that.”

The Forrest General Hospital Department of Public Safety is made up of more than 30 members, with each taking the time to help anyone,. whether in the parking lot or walking through the hospital doors.

“Our job is not only to enforce the statutes, the laws, and the policies but also to help people. It may be helping someone in and out of a car, it may be waking someone to their car after hours, all of those simple things to help take care of the public,” FGH Assistant Police Chief Mike Dewease said.

The FGH department recently was reaccredited

To be accredited, the hospital had to pass certain criteria for yearly training, this includes things such as:

  • Use of force training
  • Weapons proficiency for all issued weapons
  • Handling mentally ill persons
  • Legal updates to include state and federal laws.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into accrediting … accountability, and standards, it lets the community know as well that our standards are not at the minimum,” Robb said. “We want our standards above what the state said, you know, ‘These are the standards you have to do.’

“We want to be above that.”

Public Safety employees said that their re-accreditation not only shows off the work that they strive to do in the community every day, but also makes them want to continue the hard work.

“This is a great place to work,” Dewease said. “Great people to work around, a great community to work with, just overall great people.

“You get to help people in this environment.”

