Collins Fire Department receives grant for fire engine replacement

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins Fire Department has received exciting news.

The CFD was awarded a federal grant of more than half-a-million dollars that will allow for the replacement of Engine 11, a 1986 model E-One/Ford Cab-over that has served the department for nearly 38 years.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s office as well as representatives with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program notified the department that their FY22 AFG Grant for Fire Apparatus/Vehicle Acquisition was approved and awarded,.

The total budget: $503,000.

The department said they worked on this grant for a few years, and they are proud to see it approved and awarded.

“This new vehicle acquisition will allow the Collins Fire Department to continue to provide our residents, businesses and industry with the highest level of fire and rescue services possible, as well as maintain an up-to-date firefighting fleet to ensure the safety of our citizens and our firefighters,” CFD said in the Facebook post.

Engine 11 will continue to serve on-line until the new unit is built and delivered, which will take upwards of 18 months to 24 months. Once the new engine arrives, Engine 11 will then be retired and serve as a parade truck.

