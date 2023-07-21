Win Stuff
07/21 Ryan’s “School Days!” Friday Morning Forecast

School is starting for a few in the Pine Belt today, but the heat returns again today for everyone!
07/21 Ryan’s School Days!” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

We have more dangerous heat in the area again today, but for the lucky districts starting today who aren’t too cool for school you’ll at least be cool...inside the school. In fact, we were on location at Petal Upper Elementary this morning for the start of the Panthers’ 2023-24 school year! Very cool to forecast outside of the studio, but that put us smack dab in the middle of the humidity. The morning low for the Hattiesburg/Petal area was still sitting at 82 by sunrise, but felt more like 90 thanks to the humidity. I would like to stress that again: IT FELT LIKE 90 AT 6 AM!

That’s what these heat warnings and advisories are all about. We know it’s going hot during the day...ridiculously so at times like now...but it’s not cooling significantly in those overnight hours that can really put stress on the body. If you never get to “cool” past 90, you absolutely have to stay hydrated or things can go downhill fast. That means once again heat safety is the “story” of today’s forecast, as the high is expected to hit 99. I’m still not sold we won’t hit 100, but the last couple have days ended a degree or two cooler than I expected. Either way, it’s really the heat index that’s the issue, and that will once again be slightly above and below 110 in the peak of the afternoon. We will finally cool below the upper 90s over the weekend due to some Saturday evening/Sunday morning rain, but next week is looking hot and dry again...just not quite as hot as the last few days...barely.

