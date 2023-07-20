WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - July 20, 2023
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.
- Sweet Summertime at the Market - Forrest County Farmer’s Market: July 22 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Hattiesburg Zoo Pirate Days: July 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- PACT ACT Summer VetFest - Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, Camp Shelby: July 22 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Dehydration (Jerky) Workshop - Petal: July 22 at 10 a.m.
- Mississippi Natural Hair Expo 2023 - Biloxi: July 22 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
