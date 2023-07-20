Watermelons, eggs, turkeys thrown from USM Tower during unique summer camp

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new summer tradition at the University of Southern Mississippi involves throwing items like birthday cakes, jars of mayonaise and watermelons from the tallest building in Hattiesburg.

It’s called the “melon drop” and it took place Wednesday morning at USM’s Johnson Science Tower.

“We love that this has become institutionalized and that we’re starting to get a crowd to come out each year to watch it and we’re getting online requests for things to be tossed off each year,” said Mike Davis, director of the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center.

Eggs, golf balls, a turkey and stuffed animals were also among the items hurled from the top floor of the 10-story tower.

It’s all part of a summer camp for kids called the Camp of Dangerous Deeds and Daring Do.

It’s hosted by the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center.

it’s the fourth year that the “melon drop” has taken place.

Camper Abigail Thompson, 11, learned “that everything can break off of a ten-story building.”

And camper Andrew Sakalarios, 11, learned “that chicken eggs don’t really fly.”

Davis said it usually takes a good two hours to clean up all of the mess created during the “melon drop.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.