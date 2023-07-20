Win Stuff
Watermelons, eggs, turkeys thrown from USM Tower during unique summer camp

Watermelons, jars of mayonaise and eggs were among the items dropped from the Johnson Science...
Watermelons, jars of mayonaise and eggs were among the items dropped from the Johnson Science Tower during the annual "melon drop" Wednesday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new summer tradition at the University of Southern Mississippi involves throwing items like birthday cakes, jars of mayonaise and watermelons from the tallest building in Hattiesburg.

It’s called the “melon drop” and it took place Wednesday morning at USM’s Johnson Science Tower.

“We love that this has become institutionalized and that we’re starting to get a crowd to come out each year to watch it and we’re getting online requests for things to be tossed off each year,” said Mike Davis, director of the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center.

Eggs, golf balls, a turkey and stuffed animals were also among the items hurled from the top floor of the 10-story tower.

It’s all part of a summer camp for kids called the Camp of Dangerous Deeds and Daring Do.

It’s hosted by the Lake Thoreau Environmental Center.

it’s the fourth year that the “melon drop” has taken place.

Camper Abigail Thompson, 11, learned “that everything can break off of a ten-story building.”

And camper Andrew Sakalarios, 11, learned “that chicken eggs don’t really fly.”

Davis said it usually takes a good two hours to clean up all of the mess created during the “melon drop.”

