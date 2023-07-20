Parks and Rec week continues in Hattiesburg
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department Week festivities are scheduled to continue Thursday after Wednesday “Fun Chalk Walk” at Chain Park.
Activities are set to pick right back up at 9 a.m. Thursday with senior bingo breakfast at the Sigler Center.
At 1 p.m. a field days is scheduled to be held at Thames Elementary School’s track.
The day ends with a 7 p.m. showing of Luca at Town Square Park.
