Parks and Rec week continues in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department Week festivities are scheduled to continue Thursday after Wednesday “Fun Chalk Walk” at Chain Park.

Activities are set to pick right back up at 9 a.m. Thursday with senior bingo breakfast at the Sigler Center.

At 1 p.m. a field days is scheduled to be held at Thames Elementary School’s track.

The day ends with a 7 p.m. showing of Luca at Town Square Park.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.