One more day of Dangerous Heat before relief arrives.

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be very hot and humid. Highs will top out around 100° with heat indices as high as 115°. It will be very important for those working outside to take multiple breaks and stay hydrated. Skies will be mostly sunny.

We’ll finally get some relief this weekend when a front to swing through Mississippi. This will cause scattered thunderstorms to form during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday and allow our highs will drop back into the low 90s.

Next week will be warm and dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start out in the low 90s on Monday, but we will be back into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

