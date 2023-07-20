Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

One more day of Dangerous Heat before relief arrives.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/20
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be very hot and humid. Highs will top out around 100° with heat indices as high as 115°. It will be very important for those working outside to take multiple breaks and stay hydrated. Skies will be mostly sunny.

We’ll finally get some relief this weekend when a front to swing through Mississippi. This will cause scattered thunderstorms to form during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday and allow our highs will drop back into the low 90s.

Next week will be warm and dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start out in the low 90s on Monday, but we will be back into the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
Dozens of complete strangers, as well as the Defiance Fire Department, rallied around two boys,...
Strangers step up for 2 boys after no one shows for their birthday party

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/20
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 7/20
07/20 Ryan's "More Dangerous Heat" Thursday Morning Forecast
07/20 Ryan’s “More Dangerous Heat” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 7/19
The excessive heat continue, but relief is on the way!
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 7/19
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 7/19