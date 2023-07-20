Win Stuff
Moss Point man helps rescue wrecked driver in Pascagoula River

Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep says a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped into the river and pulled the woman out of her car to the bank.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - According to authorities, a woman driving along River Road in Moss Point traveled off the roadway and crashed into the Pascagoula River around 8:30 Sunday morning.

”We heard a loud crunch and looked up, and a car had hit the guard rail up here and went skimming into the water,” said James Firmin, who was sitting on his front porch at the time, watching the incident unfold before him.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the woman was experiencing a medical emergency, which caused the crash.

”She really was kind of in a daze,” Firmin said.

Last year, WLOX reported the deadly River Road crash of 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan who was a teacher at Trent Lott Academy.

Firmin said that in the 15 years he has lived on the waterfront, he has witnessed about 12 wrecks but nothing quite like this.

”They didn’t hesitate,” he said. “They ran right in and got her out as the car was filling up with water.”

According to Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep, a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped into the river and pulled the woman out of her car to the bank.

That’s when three other people nearby were ready to help. Brian and Laura Vance, and Kendall Lett tended to Turner and the driver until first responders arrived.

”I’m not surprised at all that he didn’t hesitate,” Lennep said. “He’s the kind of guy that’s just always there to help folks. I’m not surprised that he did that, and all of the folks, really. We’ve got some good people in this neighborhood, and I’m proud to say that.”

Turner, the Vances, and Lett were recognized during a City Hall meeting Tuesday night.

”We coerced Brad into coming down to City Hall, and the mayor presented him with a certificate of appreciation, also the others as well,” Lennep said. “They all were there and got presented a special proclamation by the mayor just to recognize their good deed.”

WLOX News reached out to Turner, but he did not respond to our request for an interview.

”He doesn’t want the attention, but he appreciates everyone for recognizing that a good thing happened here and it had a good outcome,” Lennep said.

Fimin added, “It’s pretty neat to see individuals take action like that.”

River Road runs through Moss Point and Pascagoula.

According to 2021 data, about 5,000 people travel the roadway every day.

