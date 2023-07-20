Local food pantry helping residents cool off

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local food pantry is doing its part to help residents beat the heat.

The Sumrall Food Pantry is working to serve people in the community, and doing so now from a new location.

Volunteer Gloria Garretson said the anticipation was clear as cars lined up as early as 7 a.m.

Garretson said that the pantry is mindful of other needs, as the heat index rises to more than 100 degrees.

She said residents are welcomed to visit the outside pantry, especially if they are going to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

“Very recently, I’m focusing on the heat and the need for water,” Garretson said. “Below the pantry, we have a cooler with ice in it. We keep it iced up, and we keep water in it for people who are thirsty.”

While the pantry is only open on the third Wednesday of every month, the cooler is refilled every day.

