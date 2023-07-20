Latch-It Self-Storage nears completion of renovations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Latch-It Self Storage is close to completing a multi-million dollar renovation to its two, recently-acquired locations.

The company, located off of interstate 59 in Hattiesburg, acquired Hattiesburg Self Storage in July 2022 and started the renovation project at the beginning of this year.

The goal of the project is to not only improve the facilities’ aesthetic appeal, but also ensure customer safety, particularly during night hours.

“We want it to be safe enough that you would send your teenage daughter in the middle of the night if they needed to get something for a school project without being scared,” said Jennifer West, general manager of SHC Properties, which owns Latch-It.

Instead of regular key locks, units will have Nokē smart latches, electronic locks that allow tenants to access their units through their phones.

“It gives you access to the individual building that your unit is in, as well as your unit,” West said. “And that latch also has a built-in heat sensor and motion sensor, and it gives you the ability to share access to your unit one time with a family member, a roommate, or you can do it on a periodic basis.”

As completion nears, the project is expected to boost the local economy, with the majority of its contractors coming from the Hattiesburg area.

“That, and the increased aesthetics and the visibility that you have from the interstate, if it looks nicer, you have more people (who) are traveling through that will stop at the Cracker Barrel or other restaurants,” West said. “So, it has a major impact.”

The renovations are expected to be completed by early fall.

