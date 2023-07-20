Hattiesburg to Sumrall stretch of Longleaf Trace being repaved

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A $2 million project is underway to repave the Longleaf Trace from Hattiesburg to Sumrall.

Work began Monday on the project, which is funded by state money and federal COVID-19 recovery funds.

Currently, paving is taking place from the Hattiesburg Gateway to West Hills Drive.

That section of the trail is closed while the work is being done.

Other sections will close temporarily as work crews move west to the Sumrall Station.

Warren and Warren Paving is doing the work.

It’s the first complete repaving of this section of the trail since it opened 23 years ago.

“We do ask for everybody to be patient and I know its an inconvenience for those who ride those sections (of the trail), but be patient with us,” said Mary Scruggs, executive director of the Pearl & Leaf Rivers Rails to Trails Recreational District. “Stay off of those sections while it’s closed and let the workers work. They’re trying to work as hard as they can as fast as they can.”

Scruggs says the project should take about four months to complete.

