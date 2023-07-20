Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
The Hattiesburg community is asking questions about the death of a 16-year-old boy at the...
Fatal accident at Mar-Jac Poultry leaves community in shock, asking, ‘Why?’
L to R: Timothy Rancifer and Jamesia Dozier.
2 people arrested in relation to Hattiesburg shooting investigation
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Single ticket wins $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Hattiesburg's 'Parks and Recreation Department Week' festivities continues
Parks and Rec week continues in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg's 'Parks and Recreation Department Week' festivities continues
City of Hattiesburg's 'Parks and Recreation Week' festivities continue Thursday
6pm Headlines 7/19