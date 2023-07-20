Win Stuff
Dixie Electric will host a free ‘learning lab’ training event for different services

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dixie Electric Power Association will be hosting a “learning lab” for members to learn to use different services using high-speed internet

Not only will members get the opportunity to learn streaming services, they will also learn about using DE Fastlink internet to create a “smart home.”

This includes the use of smart thermostats, smart lighting and Wi-Fi- enabled medical systems.

“These learning labs are a way we can teach our members how to not only save money, but also fulfill that educational piece to help them use this new high-speed internet that’s available in their areas that they’ve never had access to before,” says Amanda Mills, Dixie Electric Communication manager.

The event is for Dixie Electric members. Two sessions are scheduled for Thursday, July 27, including one at 9:30 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m.

Registration is required, Registration deadline is Monday, July 24.

To register online, click here.

For more information, call Dixie Electric at (601) 425-2535.

