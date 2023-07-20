75-year-old woman from Dixie community arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder

From Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 75-year-old Dixie woman is being held on a $1 million bond after being charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of her husband.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Harriet Mooney Howe remains jailed at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Howe is accused of killing her husband, George Howe, in April 2018, at their marital home in the Dixie community. The FCSO page offered no details into the manner of George Howe’s death.

The post said advancements in digital forensics and the continued efforts of FCSO investigators uncovered key evidence that finally led to the arrest of Harriet Howe.

