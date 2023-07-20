Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

2023 Blood Bowl continues in Columbia & Sumrall

For 13 years, Vitalant has partnered with WDAM 7 to collect as much blood as possible in the annual Blood Bowl.
By Jordan Riley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For 13 years, Vitalant has partnered with WDAM 7 to collect as much blood as possible in the annual Blood Bowl. The goal has always been to help local blood banks help those in dire need.

The 2023 Blood Bowl continued Wednesday in the towns of Columbia and Sumrall.

In Columbia, donors gathered on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Organizers said they aimed to get as much blood as possible to tackle the current critical blood shortage.

“We need more donors,” said Vitalant Account Manager Jessica Beard. “We need more lifesavers to come out and to help us out because we are in a place right where we have what’s called an emergency appeal. So some of our local hospitals are down to a three-day supply, which is really short, especially in the summertime.”

According to Vitalant, patients in the U.S. need about 29,000 units of red blood cells a day.

Donors also gathered at First Baptist Church in Sumrall.

Organizers there said blood drives play a significant role in reaching and meeting donors where they are.

“I came out to give blood today, possibly to help save a life,” said Hal Hatten, a Sumrall resident. “I was unable to do so because of some other problems, but it’s something that all people should do to come and help and try to save somebody’s life.”

Vitalant said that all donors are screened before donating to ensure they meet all health and safety requirements. For example, donors must be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 lbs.

The Blood Bowl continues Thursday in Bay Springs, Waynesboro and Purvis. The times and addresses of Thursday’s donor drives are as follows:

  • Bay Springs - Keith’s Superstore (2675 MS-15) from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Waynesboro - Wayne County Library (1103 Mississippi Drive A) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Purvis - Lamar County Court House (403 Main Street) from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch

Latest News

2023 Blood Bowl continues in Columbia & Sumrall
A section of the Longleaf Trace from the Hattiesburg Gateway to the Sumrall Station is being...
Hattiesburg to Sumrall stretch of Longleaf Trace being repaved
STORK teachings aid out-in-the-field medical practitioners
STORK Training
‘STORK Training’ in Laurel helping to decrease infant mortality rates in Mississippi