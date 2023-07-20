2023 Blood Bowl continues in Columbia & Sumrall

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For 13 years, Vitalant has partnered with WDAM 7 to collect as much blood as possible in the annual Blood Bowl. The goal has always been to help local blood banks help those in dire need.

The 2023 Blood Bowl continued Wednesday in the towns of Columbia and Sumrall.

In Columbia, donors gathered on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Organizers said they aimed to get as much blood as possible to tackle the current critical blood shortage.

“We need more donors,” said Vitalant Account Manager Jessica Beard. “We need more lifesavers to come out and to help us out because we are in a place right where we have what’s called an emergency appeal. So some of our local hospitals are down to a three-day supply, which is really short, especially in the summertime.”

According to Vitalant, patients in the U.S. need about 29,000 units of red blood cells a day.

Donors also gathered at First Baptist Church in Sumrall.

Organizers there said blood drives play a significant role in reaching and meeting donors where they are.

“I came out to give blood today, possibly to help save a life,” said Hal Hatten, a Sumrall resident. “I was unable to do so because of some other problems, but it’s something that all people should do to come and help and try to save somebody’s life.”

Vitalant said that all donors are screened before donating to ensure they meet all health and safety requirements. For example, donors must be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 lbs.

The Blood Bowl continues Thursday in Bay Springs, Waynesboro and Purvis. The times and addresses of Thursday’s donor drives are as follows:

Bay Springs - Keith’s Superstore (2675 MS-15) from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Waynesboro - Wayne County Library (1103 Mississippi Drive A) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Purvis - Lamar County Court House (403 Main Street) from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

