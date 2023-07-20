07/20 Ryan’s “More Dangerous Heat” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises today, just more borderline unbearable heat. I expected we’d see 100 degrees in Hattiesburg yesterday, but fell just short. We have another chance at 100 again today, but based on yesterday I’m officially going with 99 for Hattiesburg’s high today, but we’re literally talking about one degree...I’m surprised we didn’t get it yesterday, but also wouldn’t be surprised if we fell barely short again today. Basically, the upper level high is retreating westward as expected, just not as strongly and quickly as expected. That’s leading to 3 practically identical days between yesterday, today, and Friday, and one will eventually end up one degree hotter. As much as I pride myself in accuracy with these forecast highs/lows, it’s honestly second to the humidity and heat index and dangers they bring.

Today they’ll have us up to a high of 99 degrees, but it will “feel” more like around 110 in Hattiesburg. That’s enough for another excessive heat warning for Forrest county while many others only have a heat advisory (heat index <110). That means another day of staying as hydrated as possible, taking as many shady breaks as possible if you must be outside, and accessing air conditioning as much as possible. These conditions over the next few days are bordering on un-survivable without some access to AC, especially during “peak heating” hours from noon to 6 PM. Saturday will still be a couple of degrees above average in the mid 90s, but will begin a short-term cooldown for the weekend.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.