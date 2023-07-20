Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

07/20 Ryan’s “More Dangerous Heat” Thursday Morning Forecast

It’s still dangerously hot out there, so stay safe!
07/20 Ryan's "More Dangerous Heat" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises today, just more borderline unbearable heat. I expected we’d see 100 degrees in Hattiesburg yesterday, but fell just short. We have another chance at 100 again today, but based on yesterday I’m officially going with 99 for Hattiesburg’s high today, but we’re literally talking about one degree...I’m surprised we didn’t get it yesterday, but also wouldn’t be surprised if we fell barely short again today. Basically, the upper level high is retreating westward as expected, just not as strongly and quickly as expected. That’s leading to 3 practically identical days between yesterday, today, and Friday, and one will eventually end up one degree hotter. As much as I pride myself in accuracy with these forecast highs/lows, it’s honestly second to the humidity and heat index and dangers they bring.

Today they’ll have us up to a high of 99 degrees, but it will “feel” more like around 110 in Hattiesburg. That’s enough for another excessive heat warning for Forrest county while many others only have a heat advisory (heat index <110). That means another day of staying as hydrated as possible, taking as many shady breaks as possible if you must be outside, and accessing air conditioning as much as possible. These conditions over the next few days are bordering on un-survivable without some access to AC, especially during “peak heating” hours from noon to 6 PM. Saturday will still be a couple of degrees above average in the mid 90s, but will begin a short-term cooldown for the weekend.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 7/19
The excessive heat continue, but relief is on the way!
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 7/19
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 7/19
07/19 Ryan's "Excessive Heat" Wednesday Morning Forecast
07/19 Ryan’s “Excessive Heat” Wednesday Morning Forecast
07/19 Ryan's "Excessive Heat" Wednesday Morning Forecast
07/19 Ryan's "Excessive Heat" Wednesday Morning Forecast