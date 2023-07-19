Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Vicksburg Police searching for answers in deadly drive-by shooting

Vicksburg Police searching for answers in deadly drive-by shooting
Vicksburg Police searching for answers in deadly drive-by shooting(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police are looking for the person responsible for a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

It happened near the intersection of Martha and Harrison Streets, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

According to Police Chief Penny Jones, an SUV drove by and called the name of a person walking on Martha at Harrison warning them to watch themselves.

Moments later the same vehicle drove by once again and opened fire.

The victim ran after the shooting but later died on Cherry Street.

No other information was released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
The Hattiesburg community is asking questions about the death of a 16-year-old boy at the...
Fatal accident at Mar-Jac Poultry leaves community in shock, asking, ‘Why?’
L to R: Timothy Rancifer and Jamesia Dozier.
2 people arrested in relation to Hattiesburg shooting investigation
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Mega Millions right behind at an estimated $720 million for Friday’s drawing
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1 billion
Day 3 of 2023 Blood Bowl held in Sumrall and Columbia
Lamar County student registration opens
Midday Headlines 7/18