‘STORK Training’ in Laurel helping to decrease infant mortality rates in Mississippi

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -In the state of Mississippi, infant mortality ranks among the highest in the country.

Enter “STORK Training” created by the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

In a situation where a mother cannot make it to a hospital before giving birth, every second counts.

“It’s a great resource for our medical providers here, particularly pre-hospital providers, said Eric William, assistant director of Emergency Technology at Jones College. “Here in the Pine Belt, we’re 10 (minutes), 20 (minutes), 30 minutes away from our definitive care for our neonates and obstetric emergencies,.”

The lessons are aimed at those who perform lifesaving tasks without being in the hospital rooms. The technology available in these courses makes the situation more realistic, better preparing caregivers for situations outside of the lecture hall.

“To have this and just comparing it to 20 years ago … it is amazing.” William said. “Twenty years ago, doing a home delivery, I did it, and I read it in a textbook and that was it.”

The hands-on experience helps prepare participants for real-life situations and not the ones that are picture-perfect.

"They have had a great opportunity to not only get the information and have a lot of resources so in the moment they have them, but also get their hands-on simulations that are realistic, that they're going to see,"

Participants said what they got of Wednesday’s instructions, the better off they will be in the field.

“Whenever you see once you’re explaining things, you kind of see their eyes get big and they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh this is so much information’ and then when the scenarios start happening, you see the wheels start spinning,“ Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Emily Wells said. “The light bulb goes off, and they’re like I’ve got this.”

More than 60 people attended Wednesday’s class, making it the largest STORK class ever held

