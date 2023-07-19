Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

‘STORK Training’ in Laurel helping to decrease infant mortality rates in Mississippi

STORK Training
STORK Training(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -In the state of Mississippi, infant mortality ranks among the highest in the country.

Enter “STORK Training” created by the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

In a situation where a mother cannot make it to a hospital before giving birth, every second counts.

“It’s a great resource for our medical providers here, particularly pre-hospital providers, said Eric William, assistant director of Emergency Technology at Jones College. “Here in the Pine Belt, we’re 10 (minutes), 20 (minutes), 30 minutes away from our definitive care for our neonates and obstetric emergencies,.”

The lessons are aimed at those who perform lifesaving tasks without being in the hospital rooms. The technology available in these courses makes the situation more realistic, better preparing caregivers for situations outside of the lecture hall.

“To have this and just comparing it to 20 years ago … it is amazing.” William said. “Twenty years ago, doing a home delivery, I did it, and I read it in a textbook and that was it.”

The hands-on experience helps prepare participants for real-life situations and not the ones that are picture-perfect.

“They have had a great opportunity to not only get the information and have a lot of resources so in the moment they have them, but also get their hands-on simulations that are realistic, that they’re going to see,” said but some of them are actually cases we’ve seen over the years, so it allows them to really apply that knowledge and get the lecture really homed in” says

Participants said what they got of Wednesday’s instructions, the better off they will be in the field.

“Whenever you see once you’re explaining things, you kind of see their eyes get big and they’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh this is so much information’ and then when the scenarios start happening, you see the wheels start spinning,“ Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Emily Wells said. “The light bulb goes off, and they’re like I’ve got this.”

More than 60 people attended Wednesday’s class, making it the largest STORK class ever held

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
The Hattiesburg community is asking questions about the death of a 16-year-old boy at the...
Fatal accident at Mar-Jac Poultry leaves community in shock, asking, ‘Why?’
L to R: Timothy Rancifer and Jamesia Dozier.
2 people arrested in relation to Hattiesburg shooting investigation
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Tourists still attracted to City of Laurel
Laurel tourism stays consistent for 2023
Mississippi State University raised $259.9 million, setting record for funds raised in a single...
Mississippi St. raises $259.9 million, smashes state’s single-year fundraising record
From left to right: Omari Smith and Kemari Smith
Mississippi inmate ejected from vehicle, airlifted to Jackson hospital after escape