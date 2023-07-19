Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1 billion

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night, the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion with an estimated cash value of $516.8 million for the drawing Wednesday night.

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the numbers drawn Monday night were 5-8-9-17-41 with a Powerball of 21 and PowerPlay of 4.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19 drawing for a win of $252.6 million in Ohio.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 39th in the jackpot run.

The longest Powerball jackpot run has been 41 drawings. Mega Millions follows close behind after it reached an estimated $720 million going into the drawing Friday with an estimated cash value of $369.6 million.

This comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were 19-22-31-37-54 with a Mega Ball of 18 and Megaplier of 4.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was hit on April 18 in New York for $20 million.

One player matched all five numbers in Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing to win the $104,623.83 jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 7-13-23-27-33.

The player purchased the winning ticket from Dandy Dan’s on Lincoln Road in Hattiesburg.

The jackpot for Thursday’s drawing has been reset to an estimated $50,000.

