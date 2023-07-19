Win Stuff
Petal City Council approves development plans for subdivision

Two important items were expected for Tuesday night’s Petal City Council Meeting.
By WDAM Staff and Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two important items were expected for Tuesday night's Petal City Council Meeting.

City council members approved the Plan Unit Development for the new subdivision to be built on Corinth Road.

Mayor Tony Ducker said this is the first step in the process.

Last week, the Petal Planning Commission gave the thumbs up to plans for a development that would add close to 100 homes off Corinth Road.

The mayor said  the developer would be responsible for roads and sewer in the neighborhood, but the city might need to consider an outlet road to avoid traffic backups in congested areas like Carterville Road

As for the proposed fireworks ordinance, leaders said it was removed from the agenda for the meeting.

The proposal would have allowed the use of fireworks inside city limits only on July 4 and New Year’s. The idea was tabled to give Aldermen more time to consider the idea.

