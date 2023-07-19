Petal City Council approves development plans for subdivision

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two important items were expected for Tuesday night’s Petal City Council Meeting.

City council members approved the Plan Unit Development for the new subdivision to be built on Corinth Road.

Mayor Tony Ducker said this is the first step in the process.

Last week, the Petal Planning Commission gave the thumbs up to plans for a development that would add close to 100 homes off Corinth Road.

The mayor said the developer would be responsible for roads and sewer in the neighborhood, but the city might need to consider an outlet road to avoid traffic backups in congested areas like Carterville Road

As for the proposed fireworks ordinance, leaders said it was removed from the agenda for the meeting.

The proposal would have allowed the use of fireworks inside city limits only on July 4 and New Year’s. The idea was tabled to give Aldermen more time to consider the idea.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.