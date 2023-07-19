Perry County School District announces schedule changes

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With school right around the corner, the Perry County School District is preparing to welcome students back into its classrooms.

Due to a shortage of buses, as well as bus drivers, the district recently updated the start and dismissal times for all of its schools.

Superintendent Titus Hines said the changes have been in the works since earlier this year.

“Drivers had to do double routes many days last school year,” said Hines “So, we saw that that was an area of concern, so we started in January assessing our current bus routes and how we can change it and modify it to meet the needs of the shortage of drivers and also the shortage of buses in our fleet.”

Hines said the changes will allow for more buses to be available in the event of breakdowns or field trips, as well a slight increase in pay for drivers.

The first day for Perry County students is Friday, July 28.

For a list of the new times, visit the perry county school district Facebook page.

