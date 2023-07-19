Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Perry County School District announces schedule changes

With school around the corner, the Perry County School District is preparing to welcome students back into its classrooms.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With school right around the corner, the Perry County School District is preparing to welcome students back into its classrooms.

Due to a shortage of buses, as well as bus drivers, the district recently updated the start and dismissal times for all of its schools.

Superintendent Titus Hines said the changes have been in the works since earlier this year.

“Drivers had to do double routes many days last school year,” said Hines “So, we saw that that was an area of concern, so we started in January assessing our current bus routes and how we can change it and modify it to meet the needs of the shortage of drivers and also the shortage of buses in our fleet.”

Hines said the changes will allow for more buses to be available in the event of breakdowns or field trips, as well a slight increase in pay for drivers.

The first day for Perry County students is Friday, July 28.

For a list of the new times, visit the perry county school district Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
The Hattiesburg community is asking questions about the death of a 16-year-old boy at the...
Fatal accident at Mar-Jac Poultry leaves community in shock, asking, ‘Why?’

Latest News

Back-to-school preview
Marion County School District back-to-school preview
The Columbia School District is beginning a $20 million restoration of the historic Columbia...
Columbia Schools constructing athletic fields, expanding social/emotional learning in 2023-24
The ceiling above the Billy Ray Reynolds Country Music Museum was damaged in a storm on June 16.
Mount Olive’s Reynolds Museum remains closed after storm damage
Ben Burnett, president of William Carey University (left) and Adam Breerwood, president of...
New agreement allows some PRCC students to live in WCU residence halls