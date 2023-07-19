Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
The Hattiesburg community is asking questions about the death of a 16-year-old boy at the...
Fatal accident at Mar-Jac Poultry leaves community in shock, asking, ‘Why?’
L to R: Timothy Rancifer and Jamesia Dozier.
2 people arrested in relation to Hattiesburg shooting investigation
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Judge rejects moving trial of man charged in Nancy Pelosi’s husband attack out of San Francisco
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Mega Millions right behind at an estimated $720 million for Friday’s drawing
Powerball jackpot reaches estimated $1 billion
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters in parts of US, 2 dead