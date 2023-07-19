Laurel tourism stays consistent for 2023

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel continues to have visitors from all over the world as its tourism industry remains steady because of the popularity of the hit HGTV series “Home Town.”

And the tourism industry doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down anytime soon.

George Bassi, executive director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and chair of the Laurel-Jones County Tourism Committee, said both the museum and downtown have seen strong visitor numbers.

“So far, 2023 has been for the museum a really good year, simply because of some of the exhibitions we’ve had here and the numbers for downtown are holding up,” Bassi said. “We’re pretty steady with what our 2022 numbers were.”

Bassi attributes the town’s tourism success to the continuation of “Home Town.”

“I think we can only grow,” Bassi said. “We’ve had the beauty of another season of ‘Home Town.’ Season seven is still airing, there is going to be a Season eight. And so, you know, as long as the show airs, we like to say that there’s six million viewers every night when the show airs. That’s both digital platform and on live TV. That’s just an incredible advertisement for Laurel.”

Additionally, Bassi said the income from the city’s tourism tax, which adds 3 percent on hotel and short-term rental bills, has been a great indicator of the tourism industry in Laurel.

“We were hoping the average, we were thinking, was $25,000 a month and it has exceeded that every month,” Bassi said. “As a matter of fact, this last month, that 3 percent brought in a little over $36,000 for the City of Laurel.”

Even tourists have noticed how the tourism industry has impacted the city’s revitalization and growth.

Jerry Leach visited Laurel from Myrtle Beach, S.C.. He said the town is welcoming to the tourists.

“You can see where the town is vibrant again,” Leach said “There are parts of the town that are in the process of rebuilding. But you can see that people are visiting. Everybody in the stores appreciate us coming in. Everybody in the town seems to be smiling and talking to you and very happy that we’re here, which makes us feel good.”

Bassi said there are more than 120 AirBnB’s in the city now due to the tourism in Laurel.

