Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center slated to open in October

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center is expected to be completed by next month and start welcoming tourists in October, according to the Laurel-Jones County Tourism Committee.

Laurel and county officials broke ground on the $1.5-million project in August 2022.

The project was funded by the City of Laurel, the city’s 3 percent tourism tax on hotels/short-term rentals, Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

George Bassi, chairman of the Laurel-Jones County Tourism Committee, said construction focus has shifted to the center’s interior.

“Construction is moving along and the design phase has started on the inside,” Bassi said. “You can kind of see the vision of the architect Michael McKennon.”

Bassi said the center will not only offer certain amenities, but also be a way for tourists to gather information about the area.

“There will be a dog park, a pet relief area that’s fenced in,” Bassi said. “There will be some RV hookups, there will be electric charging stations and also really just information about Laurel and Jones County, what to see and do, where to stay and eat,” Bassi said.

The Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center is located at 601 Leontyne Price Blvd.

