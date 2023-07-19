Lamar Co. deputies using new record management system

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office now have a new way to patrol their areas.

The department partnered with Caliber Public Safety to install a new records management system that sheriff Danny Rigel said will allow deputies to work more effectively.

“If you’re in Sumrall and that’s the territory you’re working that day, you don’t have to drive all the way to Purvis, do your report, then drive all the way back to Sumrall,” said Rigel. “It may be two hours that you’re out of your territory.”

The system also helps in the event a deputy needs to transport a person to jail.

“We can also create a field arrest in our car, which means that by the time we get to the jail, we have all of that person’s information input,” said Deputy Mason Iaconangelo. “So that way when we get there, we can pretty much drop them off and get back to work.”

In his limited use, Iaconangelo said he already sees the benefit of the new system.

“Time management is going to be one of the main points of it and also multi-jurisdictional communication,” Iaconangelo said. “We’re not the only ones on this system. We’re able to pull up things that other departments are inputting as well.”

Similar to body cams and dash cams, Rigel said that connection to other departments is yet another step in officer safety.

“If they’re pulling over a car, they can run a tag number and it cross-references with all of these other departments,” Rigel said. “If they’re looking for somebody or it’s a person of interest, we’ll know it before we even pull the car over. "

The new platform also includes data from dispatch and booking to help streamline processing.

