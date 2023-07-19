Win Stuff
JCSD takes cases to federal level

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is actively pursuing cases through Project Safe Neighborhood.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT
“It’s a lot easier and a lot faster to have them prosecuted through the federal side due to the number of arrests they’ve had, how many times they’ve been arrested for crimes, what they’re doing in the community,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Are they being menaces? Are they repeat offenders? Are they selling dope or guns? Whatever it is.”

Berlin said one case is Lavaris Evans.

“We just prosecuted Lavaris Evans, got 169 months in the federal system because of the stuff that he does,” Berlin said. “He was a repeat offender. He was selling dope to poison, our community, and this was just a way of sending a message to the community that I’m not playing with them.”

According to Berlin, the federal level allows a person to be criminally charged for a misdemeanor, making the penalties more severe.

“They take into consideration everything you’ve been charged with, plus the crimes that you’ve committed, and they make a threshold to show how many months that maybe they would be sentenced for and then the judge goes by that guideline to sentence them,” Berlin said.

JCSD will return to the federal courthouse in two weeks.

