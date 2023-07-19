Win Stuff
Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets. (Source: WFSB)
By Susan Raff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut state police troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets.

WFSB reports a recent audit found nearly 26,000 fake tickets.

According to an internal investigation, troopers falsified tickets for their own personal benefit as those who appear productive are often eligible for federally funded overtime.

And lawmakers are now demanding answers.

Governor Ned Lamont said those who intentionally wrote bogus tickets should be let go, including management.

The audit also reportedly found that troopers not only falsified thousands of tickets but more than 32,000 were inaccurate.

“Those people should go, and I think their management should take a look at themselves as well,” Lamont said.

Ken Barone with the Public Policy Institute at the University of Connecticut pushed for the audit.

According to Barone, this has raised concerns about skewing racial profiling data.

“The records that should have been likely reported to the system were not,” Barone said.

Officials said it’s possible hundreds of state troopers were involved in falsifying tickets.

Lawmakers are scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on July 27.

“Losing the lack of trust of the public in a situation like this has dire consequences for our sense of public safety,” said Rep. Jason Rojas.

Some of the troopers may face criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

