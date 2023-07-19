Win Stuff
Hattiesburg teen selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hattiesburg teenager advances to a national scholarship competition after she was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024.

Sadie Perkins, the daughter of Lori and Davis Perkins, was also awarded $9,500 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held at Evangel Temple.

The Senior at Oak Grove High School earned the title on July 15. She was one of 29 high school seniors from Mississippi who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of State for 2024.

Throughout the next year, Perkins will represent the state at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”

The 67th National Finals will take place on June 27, 28, and 29, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama, where Perkins will represent Mississippi.

She will compete against 49 other representatives from across the country to participate in personal development activities and community service projects and for additional cash scholarships.

