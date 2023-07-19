Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Convention Commission launches new passport program

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission now has another fun activity to mark off your list!
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT
The new passport program gives both citizens and visitors to the Hub City a way to explore different attractions throughout the city.

Through the program, people will receive a physical passport with each attraction the convention commission runs, such as the Pocket Museum, The Hattiesburg Zoo and the Saenger Theater.

When people visit these locations, they will receive a stamp on their passports.

“The Convention Commission has a real range of attractions from zoos to convention centers to historic theatres,” said Rick Taylor, president of the Convention Commission. “So, a lot of folks sometimes don’t put those together as working a part of the convention commission and we thought what a great idea to put this together and get people to go around to all of the different attractions we operate, let them see them and hopefully find some more things that they like and not just the one they’re going to.”

If people live more than 50 miles outside of Hattiesburg, they have to get their passport stamped 5 times, if they live 50 miles or less, they have to get 7 stamps.

You can go to the Hattiesburg Zoo or the Lake Terrance Convention Center Visitor’s Welcome Center to receive a free T-shirt after the completion of your passports.

