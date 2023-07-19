Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi is now open

Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open
Guy Fieri’s restaurant in Mississippi is now open(Horseshoe Tunica)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WLBT) - Flavortown is open for business in Mississippi!

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Tunica announced the opening of Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar.

This is Guy Fieri’s first restaurant in Mississippi.

“Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner; the new restaurant will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that combines bold flavors, vibrant ambiance, exceptional service, and an immersive gaming atmosphere,” a press release stated.

“We are excited to open Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar at Horseshoe Tunica for our guests,” said Derrick Madison, SVP & General Manager of Horseshoe Tunica. “This is not just another restaurant; it’s a place where guests can come together to enjoy incredible food, fantastic drinks, and an all-around experience that’s second to none.”

Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar spans over 5,000 square feet and seats up to 224 throughout the bar and dining areas.

The 224-seat restaurant will be located on the main casino floor across from the World Series of Poker Room.

Guy Fieri’s Tunica Kitchen + Bar will be open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. – midnight.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle...
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
The Hattiesburg community is asking questions about the death of a 16-year-old boy at the...
Fatal accident at Mar-Jac Poultry leaves community in shock, asking, ‘Why?’
L to R: Timothy Rancifer and Jamesia Dozier.
2 people arrested in relation to Hattiesburg shooting investigation
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg

Latest News

NEH Awards Mississippi Humanities $15,663 to assist recovery from Tornado Damage
NEH awards Mississippi Humanities $15,663 to assist recovery from tornado damage
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County
Petal City Council approves development plans for subdivision
Petal City Council approves development plans for subdivision