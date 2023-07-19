The excessive heat continue, but relief is on the way!

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be very hot and humid. Highs will top out into the near 100° with heat indices as high as 110°. It will be important for those working outside to take multiple breaks and stay hydrated. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Expect more of the same for your Friday. Sunny skies will push highs back into the upper 90s to near 100°. Heat indices will be as high as 110°

We’ll finally get some relief this weekend when a front to swing through Mississippi. This will cause scattered thunderstorms to form during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday and allow our highs will drop back into the low 90s.

