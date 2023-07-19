Commissioner Gipson hosts ‘listening session’ for new federal farmers grant program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New federal grants may soon be available to help some Mississippi farmers get more of their products to market.

The grants are awarded through the USDA’s Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program.

Mississippi is set to receive $6.2 million to support projects that increase the processing, storing, transporting and distributing of locally-produced food.

Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Andy Gipson, Mississippi’s commissioner of agriculture & commerce, hosted a “listening session” at the Forrest County Extension Office.

The purpose was to get feedback from local growers for a state plan to administer those grants.

That plan has to be approved by the USDA.

“This is dedicated funding for middle supply chain, everything from harvest to retail,” said Gipson. “So, to make sure that what happened during COVID doesn’t happen, you’re not pouring milk out on the ground anymore, you’re not throwing away turnip greens and everything that was wasted.”

“It will help a lot of farmers, especially beginning farmers and the ones that have been farming a long time, like myself,” said James Gregory of Gregory Farms and Sons in Florence, Miss.

He was one of the two dozen people who attended Gipson’s “listening session.”

Producers of dairy products, fruits and vegetables and catfish can get the grants.

Meat and poultry producers are not eligible.

Gipson said grant applications could be accepted as early as next winter.

