Columbia Academy 2023 football schedule

Columbia Academy Cougars
Columbia Academy Cougars
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Columbia Academy

  • 8/18: at PCS – 7 p.m.
  • 8/25: at Christian Collegiate – 7 p.m.
  • 9/1: vs. Centreville Academy* – 7 p.m.
  • 9/8: vs. Wayne Academy* – 7 p.m.
  • 9/15: at Amite School* – 7 p.m.
  • 9/22: at Bowling Green* – 7 p.m.
  • 9/29: vs. Clinton Christian – 7 p.m.
  • 10/6: vs. St. Aloysius – 7 p.m.
  • 10/13: at Silliman Institute – 7 p.m.
  • 10/20: at Parklane Academy – 7 p.m.

*Indicates MAIS Region 3-4A opponent

