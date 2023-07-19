Columbia Academy 2023 football schedule
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
Columbia Academy
- 8/18: at PCS – 7 p.m.
- 8/25: at Christian Collegiate – 7 p.m.
- 9/1: vs. Centreville Academy* – 7 p.m.
- 9/8: vs. Wayne Academy* – 7 p.m.
- 9/15: at Amite School* – 7 p.m.
- 9/22: at Bowling Green* – 7 p.m.
- 9/29: vs. Clinton Christian – 7 p.m.
- 10/6: vs. St. Aloysius – 7 p.m.
- 10/13: at Silliman Institute – 7 p.m.
- 10/20: at Parklane Academy – 7 p.m.
*Indicates MAIS Region 3-4A opponent
