Columbia Academy 2023 football schedule

Columbia Academy

8/18: at PCS – 7 p.m.

8/25: at Christian Collegiate – 7 p.m.

9/1: vs. Centreville Academy* – 7 p.m.

9/8: vs. Wayne Academy* – 7 p.m.

9/15: at Amite School* – 7 p.m.

9/22: at Bowling Green* – 7 p.m.

9/29: vs. Clinton Christian – 7 p.m.

10/6: vs. St. Aloysius – 7 p.m.

10/13: at Silliman Institute – 7 p.m.

10/20: at Parklane Academy – 7 p.m.

*Indicates MAIS Region 3-4A opponent

