Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a toddler was found in Goodes Mill Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd says the drowning victim was 4-year-old Noah Smith from Theodore, Alabama.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presleys Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line. We’re told the address is an RV and recreational park.

Rescuers desperately searching for the child for hours Tuesday afternoon before finding him later that evening.

