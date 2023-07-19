CCH converts drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility into family medical clinic

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital has converted a former drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility into a new clinic for family care.

However, the hospital is keeping the drive-thru feature for patients who like that option.

The former Express Care Drive-Thru is now the Covington County Hospital’s Family Medical Clinic.

It offers a wide range of healthcare services.

The clinic began seeing patients in early June.

A drive-thru that was used for COVID-19 testing at the former facility can now take care of many patients’ needs.

“It’s not a COVID drive-thru, you can be treated through the drive-thru if you’ve got just a regular acute illness or something, you can be seen there, just call them, let them know ‘I’m coming through the drive-thru,’ don’t even have to get out of your car,” said David Culpepper, director of marketing for Covington County Hospital.

Covington County Hospital operates a total of seven clinics.

