07/19 Ryan’s “Excessive Heat” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Going to be another hot one today! Dangerously so once again as well, as our Heat Advisory from yesterday was upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for a handful of our local counties today. That means the heat index is expected to surpass 110 degrees for a good bit of the day and remain high into the night as well. The remaining area will still be under a Heat Advisory, which means we’re still looking at heat indices in the 105-110 degree range...and that’s the “cool” spots sadly. That means another day talking heat safety: be sure to drink plenty of water, wear light, breathable clothing, and seek shade whenever outside...otherwise, stay as close to AC as you can.

Today’s high will climb to 100 in the Hattiesburg area, but once again it will feel more like 110+. What little breeze there will be will be light and from the south, and I wouldn’t expect any afternoon rain. In fact, we’re still going to be completely dry in that regard until Saturday when a front finally brings some. That’ll lead to a nice couple of “cool” days in the low-to-mid 90s and upper 80s, but we’ll be right back to “hotter and more humid than average” by the start of the work week.

