Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wiggins man has been identified after a fatal wreck on Interstate 59 Monday morning.
According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Anthony Robertson, the deceased was identified as 27-year-old Corey Cruthirds. His family has been notified.
Robertson said Cruthirds was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:30 a.m.
The Hattiesburg Police Department is over the wreck investigation.
HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident on I-59, southbound around exit 60. The accident included a passenger vehicle and one semi-tractor trailer.
A small herd of cattle was reportedly involved in the accident.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
