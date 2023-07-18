Win Stuff
Wiggins man killed in Monday morning wreck involving cows on I-59

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wiggins man has been identified after a fatal wreck on Interstate 59 Monday morning.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Anthony Robertson, the deceased was identified as 27-year-old Corey Cruthirds. His family has been notified.

Robertson said Cruthirds was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is over the wreck investigation.

HPD said its emergency crews and the Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident on I-59, southbound around exit 60. The accident included a passenger vehicle and one semi-tractor trailer.

A small herd of cattle was reportedly involved in the accident.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

