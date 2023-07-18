SCAM ALERT: 2 phone scams reported in Richton

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Richton Police Department is reporting two ongoing phone scams in the area.

Richton PD said a scam caller is reportedly calling residents and either telling them that their relative was in a bad wreck or that they owe the police department money.

The police said the phone number that the scammer/s are using is showing up as (601)-788-5575.

Richton PD said they are not the ones making these calls.

If you suspect that you have been contacted by a scam caller, you can call your local police/sheriff’s department for more information.

