SCAM ALERT: 2 phone scams reported in Richton
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Richton Police Department is reporting two ongoing phone scams in the area.
Richton PD said a scam caller is reportedly calling residents and either telling them that their relative was in a bad wreck or that they owe the police department money.
The police said the phone number that the scammer/s are using is showing up as (601)-788-5575.
Richton PD said they are not the ones making these calls.
If you suspect that you have been contacted by a scam caller, you can call your local police/sheriff’s department for more information.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.