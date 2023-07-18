Plans for Lumberton Main Street Association

Win Stuff
The group met with the new leaders on Monday to talk about the main street’s outlook for the community.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Interest is growing in the newly formed Lumberton Main Street Association, and the members are looking to make an impact on the city.

On Monday, the group met with the new leaders to talk about the main street’s outlook for the community.

President Rick McClatchey said the association will focus on four main points: economic development, community activities, festivals and the beautification of Lumberton.

“When areas are well taken care of, and it seems like people in the area are really proud of where they live, it has an impact on everyone in the community where they all are like we’re going to take care of this place and we’re going to be proud of where we live,”  said McClatchey.

