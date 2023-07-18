Petal’s First Bridge program hosts health and resource fair

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The new school year will be a little easier for families in the Petal community, thanks to the First Bridge program.

The program hosted its eighth annual Health and Resource Fair Monday, providing nearly 450 children with clothes, shoes, haircuts, manicures and vision and hearing screenings.

“It’s just such a huge impact in some of these kids,” said organizer Melanie Blanton. “Not just that they get to go to school with new uniforms, clean uniforms, new shoes, but they also get to go and it changes the way they feel.”

The event also connected parents with over 30 resources in the community, including the Salvation Army and Bright Steps Pediatric Therapy.

“We’ve been inviting vendors for practically the whole year, been seeking out vendors that have resources that would that would be beneficial to the community that we are serving,” Blanton said.

The event drew in over 200 volunteers, including Chiquila Dolison, who attended last year’s event as a parent and decided to return the love this year.

“It was my first time hearing about First Bridge, but I was so moved by it and so blessed by it that I said before I left out of the building that I will be in a better position to come back next year and volunteer,” said Dolison. “And here I am.

For Dolison, being a volunteer was humbling and a reminder of what happens when people come together.

“Just to see all of the resources here that they have, just to see all of the love for the community, just pulling together such as they have, this is an absolute blessing for just not this community but the people that are involved and the recipients as well,” Dolison said.

As the new school year approaches, the First Bridge program is thankful to have lightened the load for parents and families in need.

“I just wanna say thank you to all of the vendors, all of the volunteers that have come today,” Blanton said. “We could not do this event without the community involvement to make this great.”

The program will soon start preparations for next year’s event, which they expect to be bigger than this year’s.

