Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Perry Co. Jail investigation update

Investigations were launched after the family of a former inmate claimed he was assaulted by deputies in the jail, leaving him unable to walk.
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A video was taken of Tommy Mills leaving the Perry County Jail on June 5 waiting to be taken to Forrest General Hospital.

The video serves as evidence in investigations by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation after Mills’ family claims he was assaulted by deputies in the jail, leaving him unable to walk.

“We have fully cooperated on this case,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “We have given six days’ worth of video from the time that he walked into the jail to when he walked out of the jail.”

Nobles reached out to FCSO for an independent investigation, and their report found that no criminal charges could be brought against the Perry County Jail.

“They did a full-on investigation; a timeline,” Nobles said. “Every time that any interaction was with that inmate has been documented fully in their report.”

The report follows Mills after he was booked into the jail on May 30, only referencing one instance in which he was combative through the cell door.

Although MBI is still working on its investigation, Nobles talks about why it was important to him to reach out to FCSO for an independent investigation.

“I wanted a good investigation done to either put light on something that shouldn’t have happened or protect ones that were being accused of something they did not do,” Nobles said. “And in this case, they were accused of things they did not do.”

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Cynthia Barnett was denied bond Sunday after being charged with 1st-degree murder.
Jones County woman charged with 1st-degree murder denied bond

Latest News

Plans for Lumberton Main Street Association
Plans for Lumberton Main Street Association
6pm Headlines 7/17
Back-to-school preview
Marion County School District back-to-school preview
Lamar County Fire Services is looking for volunteers.
Lamar County looking for volunteer firefighters