Perry Co. Jail investigation update

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A video was taken of Tommy Mills leaving the Perry County Jail on June 5 waiting to be taken to Forrest General Hospital.

The video serves as evidence in investigations by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation after Mills’ family claims he was assaulted by deputies in the jail, leaving him unable to walk.

“We have fully cooperated on this case,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “We have given six days’ worth of video from the time that he walked into the jail to when he walked out of the jail.”

Nobles reached out to FCSO for an independent investigation, and their report found that no criminal charges could be brought against the Perry County Jail.

“They did a full-on investigation; a timeline,” Nobles said. “Every time that any interaction was with that inmate has been documented fully in their report.”

The report follows Mills after he was booked into the jail on May 30, only referencing one instance in which he was combative through the cell door.

Although MBI is still working on its investigation, Nobles talks about why it was important to him to reach out to FCSO for an independent investigation.

“I wanted a good investigation done to either put light on something that shouldn’t have happened or protect ones that were being accused of something they did not do,” Nobles said. “And in this case, they were accused of things they did not do.”

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.