Oak Grove students get ‘creepy,’ ‘kooky’ with ‘The Addams Family’ at theatre festival

In The Addams Family, America's darkest family comes to life in this original musical about love, family, honesty, and growing up.(Oak Grove High School Musical Theatre)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OAK GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Theater students at Oak Grove High School will soon take to the international stage with a delightfully macabre musical rendition of a beloved American family. However, seeing the show before they go is not too late.

Suzanne Allmon, director of the Oak Grove High School Musical Theatre program, said 38 students will head to Edinburgh, Scotland, for the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August. There they will perform “The Addams Family the Musical School Edition” for international audiences. It is the fifth time in the school program’s history to be selected for the festival.

“We are glad to be able to represent our district, state and nation and to have this opportunity for our students,” said Allmon. “Addams Family just seemed to be the perfect fit for this group.”

The group is broken into two casts - Macabre and Morbid - that will perform the show on rotating performance schedules.

“The Addams Family” takes the Addams family from the popular TV series and movies into a new musical direction that still captures the creepy, kooky, but loving family values of the originals. It features a new story about Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, growing up and falling in love with a sweet, smart young man from a ‘normal’ family - a man her parents have never met. When Wednesday confides in her father, she begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done: keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his parents.

“It’s an incredibly fun show to be a part of and so funny,” said Lee Carey, who plays the role of Morticia in the Morbid Cast. “Being able to bond with the other people through these characters in new ways is a fascinating thing to do and see.”

Pine Belt audiences will get a chance to preview the show before the group heads to Scotland.

The students will present two shows at the Oak Grove High Performing Arts Center on July 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are available at the door and online at oghsms.booktix.com.

