Marion County School District back-to-school preview

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County School District is just 10 days away from welcoming students back to the classrooms.

This year, the district is focusing on building on its accomplishments from last year. For example, the district is working on the second round of scholarships for seniors to attend Pearl River Community College through the grant that they received from the Mackenzie Scott Foundation last year.

“We were able to give away about fifty scholarships last year, and that’s a full ride; whether they stayed on campus or did not stay on campus, it didn’t matter,” said Carl Michael Day, superintendent. “Whether they took one of the vocational routes or whether they took an academic route, it’s taken care of. we’re hoping to do that same number this year.”

For students particularly interested in welding, the district is introducing a new dual-enrollment program.

“Once they are enrolled in those second-year classes, they will be able to take the dual-enrollment course,” said Kimberly Rawls, CTE director. “If they decide to pursue the welding pathway in post-secondary education at PRCC, they will already have college credit.”

Day said the district has the tools in place to become the best in the state.

“Our book focus for the year is Jim Collins’ Good to Great,” Day said. “We’re a good district, but we’re trying to become a great district so we can give better opportunities for our students, which is what it’s all about.”

