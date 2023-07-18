Win Stuff
Man given 16 years in prison for owning and trying to make child porn in Brandon
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced to spend 195 months in federal prison after attempting to make, and owning, child pornography in Brandon, Mississippi.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Michael Patton, 36, was ordered to pay $30,000 in court assessments.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, on June 29, 2021, agents with the Jackson FBI received information that Patton was producing images of child pornography in Brandon. 

On March 4, 2022, FBI agents arrested Patton and found several images of child porn on his cellphone.  

He had actively been uploading and sharing images of child pornography on the internet to receive more images.  

Patton was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 22, 2022.

He pled guilty on March 13, 2023, to attempted production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

