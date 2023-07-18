Win Stuff
Lamar County looking for volunteer firefighters

Lamar County Fire Services is looking for volunteers to serve at its eight stations.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County Fire Services is looking for volunteers to serve at its eight stations.

Becoming a volunteer requires no prior firefighting experience, and scheduling can be tailored to fit your availability.

Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill said as long as volunteers have the heart to serve, the department can train them in various areas outside of just firefighting.

“What we’re looking for, just people who are willing to help the community and help their fellow citizens in our eight departments,” said Hill. “There’s so many different jobs that you can do on the fire department. Fire, even though that’s the name, fire is a small portion of that.”

To become a volunteer, you can apply online by visiting the Lamar County Fire Services Facebook page or in person at one of its eight fire stations.

