It’s Parks & Recreation Week in the Hub City; see what’s happening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning marked the beginning of Parks and Recreation Week in the Hub City, and there is plenty for you to do.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker marked the beginning of the week with a proclamation and a highlight of the week’s events. Throughout the week, the city of Hattiesburg will host multiple events to feature the resources available at the city’s community centers and green spaces. Events included everything from senior bingo to a community clean-up. There is something for all ages!

“I think it’s a reintroduction to what parks and rec does and what they offer,” said Barker. “We’ve been expanding programming for several years now for them to kind of be reintroduced for what all parks and rec does in terms of programming. We hope people go to Hattiesburgms.com, go to the Facebook page and check out one event this week.”

Tuesday events start at 10 a.m. with a jewelry class at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. Later, a community kickball game at the east-side park will begin at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit the Parks & Recreation Department on the City of Hattiesburg website.

