Hospital warns counterfeit car seats are on the rise – here’s what to look for

Hospitals across the country are finding more counterfeit and fake car seats. (Source: CNN, KTNV)
By Mandy Gaither, CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - Motor vehicle crashes kill hundreds of children every year, but the right car seat can greatly reduce risk of serious injury and death.

However, hospitals across the country are finding more counterfeit and fake car seats.

Courtney Gleaton, Injury Prevention Coordinator with Orlando Health, says the hospital system found 42 counterfeit car seats and 34 foreign-made car seats during inspections last year.

They’re on track to match those numbers again this year.

“They are not federally regulated in the U.S. and therefore are not safe to use for your children,” Gleaton said.

Many of the knockoff car seats are bought online, so Gleaton says not to buy from a third party.

“Counterfeit car seats are made of cheaper, flimsier materials and they are unable to withstand the crash forces that happen in a crash,” Gleaton said.

And before you spend money, zoom in on the product picture to check the labels.

“All car seats in the U.S. are going to have English and Spanish labels, not just photographs of them,” Gleaton said.

If you already have a car seat for your child, check the straps and anchoring parts. If there are no lower anchor attachments or a chest clip, it might be counterfeit.

Finally, read the label – all federally compliant car seats should say that they conform to all applicable federal motor vehicle safety standards.

“If it did not come with a registration card or car seat manual, that can also be an indicator that it’s counterfeit,” Gleaton said.

If you’re worried about your car seat, Gleaton says to get with a trained technician in your area who can make sure your seat is safe.

You can find a nationally certified child passenger safety technician in your area by visiting safekids.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

