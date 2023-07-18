Win Stuff
Fatal accident at Mar-Jac Poultry leaves community in shock, asking, 'Why?'

The Hattiesburg community is asking questions about the death of a 16-year-old boy at the...
The Hattiesburg community is asking questions about the death of a 16-year-old boy at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant on Friday.(MGN)
By Ame Posey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Questions abound after the Pine Belt community learned that a 16-year-old boy was killed in an accident at a local chicken plant.

The accident occurred at the Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg processing plant on Friday, July 14. Friends and family of the victim later identified the teenager as Duvan Pérez in social media posts, expressing shock at his death and asking why it happened.

16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant

According to reports from Guatemalan media outlets, Pérez was originally from Huispache, a village in Guatemala, and immigrated to the Hattiesburg area when he was still a young child. He was a student in the Hattiesburg Public School District at the time of his death.

Several questions have been raised online about how a 16-year-old was working at the Mar-Jac plant in the first place. By federal law, minors are barred from working at meat and poultry plants due to the Department of Labor (DOL) declaring the jobs as “particularly hazardous” or “detrimental to their health or well-being.”

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), specifically, lists sanitation of meat and poultry plant equipment as a hazardous activity off-limits to underage workers.

According to a press release by Mar-Jac Poultry MS LLC, Pérez was “conducting sanitation operations” when the accident occurred.

It is unknown at this time how Pérez obtained the job at Mar-Jac Poultry.

Multiple agencies have opened investigations into Pérez’s death. At the scene of the accident, the Hattiesburg Police Department initiated a death investigation and notified all required safety officials related to the business, including the DOL. There are two open investigations at the Department of Labor: one by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and one by the Wage and Hour Division.

The Wage and Hour Division is the federal office responsible for enforcing federal labor laws, like the FLSA.

All investigations are in their initial stages, and the Department of Labor said they could not offer comment at this time.

This is not the first fatal accident at the Hattiesburg Mar-Jac plant. Including Pérez’s death, the company has had three deaths and one amputation in the past three years. OSHA previously cited them in 2020 and 2021 for four safety violations in three separate incidents, totaling $52,355 in initial penalties. All three incidents are still open with OSHA.

WDAM will continue to update the story as new details arise.

