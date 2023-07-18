Win Stuff
Extreme heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 7/18
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be very hot and humid. Highs will top out into the upper 90s with heat indices as high as 110°. It will be important for those working outside to take multiple breaks and stay hydrated. Skies will be mostly sunny.

The “heat bubble” will remain parked just to our west, keeping us very hot through Friday. Highs will be near 100° every afternoon with heat indices as high as 110°.

This weekend, we’ll finally get some relief when the “heat bubble” breaks down, allowing a front to swing through the area. This will allow scattered thunderstorms to form during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will drop back into the low 90s.

Tropical Update 7/17/23