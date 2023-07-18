Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dam breach at Archusa similar to one 25 years ago

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The dam at Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman breached near the emergency spillway Sunday releasing a majority of the water in the reservoir.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp told News 11 Monday that the earthen dam is constructed as a simple embankment of well-compacted earth. The breach appears to have started around the end of the concrete emergency spillway. The dirt gave way as it was eroded by water. Sheriff Kemp says he started receiving reports of the dam breach around 7pm Sunday.

Kemp said the same thing happened in the same location approximately 25 years ago. Repairs could take up to a year or longer.

Clarke County Emergency Management said Sunday night the breach was about 100 feet wide and no danger was expected for residents.

Pat Harrison Waterway District will be working to fix the dam. Archusa Creek Water Park will remain closed indefinitely to day use, swimming, and boating. Cabins, campsites, and the lodge hall are not affected by the closure.

Drone footage of Archusa after the breach nearly emptied it.

Video submitted by Chad Daniels.

Video submitted by Scott Davis.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg
The deceased was identified as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg.
16-year-old dies in accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Brad Bynum survived the 2003 mass shooting and is telling his story. This is a preview.
Mass Shooting Survivor: 20 years after Lockheed Martin
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission is “calling on all adventures and travelers” to...
New Hattiesburg Passport Program introduced for tourism attractions

Latest News

WLWA is reminding customers to boil the water they use for at least one minute when services...
Boil water notice to affect more than 200 WLWA customers
In The Addams Family, America's darkest family comes to life in this original musical about...
Oak Grove students get ‘creepy,’ ‘kooky’ with ‘The Addams Family’ at theatre festival
In The Addams Family, America's darkest family comes to life in this original musical about...
OaK Grove High School Theatre presents 'The Addams Family the Musical School Edition'
-
It’s Parks & Recreation Week in the Hub City; see what’s happening